PM pressuring Rafi Peretz to step aside for Ayelet Shaked

Binyamin Netanyahu invites Peretz to meeting as Ayelet Shaked expected to take control of New Right, push for alliance with United Right.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has invited Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (United Right) to a meeting Sunday to discuss the future of the United Right party and a possible alliance with the New Right.

With Ayelet Shaked expected to announce that she is taking control of the New Right party, following an agreement with incumbent chief Naftali Bennett, right-wing party officials say the Prime Minister will pressure Peretz bring together other small right-wing parties into the United Right.

To this end, Netanyahu is expected to ask Peretz to step aside as chief of the United Right ticket, and allow Shaked to lead the unified Knesset slate of the United Right, New Right, and possibly other factions.

Recent polls show Shaked is the favored candidate of both right-wing voters and the national-religious sector to lead the United Right, leading Peretz by double digits.

In addition, several polls released last week showed the United Right and the right-wing bloc as a whole receiving more seats under Shaked’s leadership, as compared to under Peretz’s.



Ayelet Shaked is expected to announce at the 8:10 p.m. press briefing Sunday that she will be assuming leadership of the New Right, along with her plans to form an alliance with the United Right, with her at the top of the ticket.

Current New Right chief Naftali Bennett hinted Sunday afternoon at his acquiescence, enabling Shaked to lead the New Right.

“The country is more important that self-advancement, and the country needs a united Right,” Bennett tweeted.