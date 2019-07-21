Resident of Rahat planned attack on Israeli hotel

Terrorist Adel Abu Hadayeb tried to prepare bomb for use in attack on Israeli hotel he was familiar with from his work nearby as a gardener.

An indictment was filed today, Sunday, in Beer Sheva District Court against Adel Abu Hadayeb, a resident of Rahat who was arrested on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack.

Upon the filing of the indictment, it was cleared for publication that Abu Hadayeb was arrested for interrogation in June as part of a joint effort by the Shin Bet and Israel Police.

The Shin Bet interrogation revealed that Abu Hadayeb began supporting the Hamas terror organization after being exposed to the organization's propaganda on the Internet.

The investigation also revealed that Abu Hadayeb had tried to prepare a bomb to be used to carry out an attack in a hotel in Israel he had known from his work nearby as a gardener.

He also tried to prepare a rocket, and even purchased various materials for this purpose. In the course of the interrogation, Abu Hadayeb handed over five grenades (2 tear gas grenades, 2 stun grenades and a smoke grenade), as well as a Carlo rifle in his possession.

"The Shin Bet views with severity the involvement of Israeli civilians in terrorist activity, some of whom are influenced by Hamas propaganda disseminated on social networks and through Palestinian media," the Shin Bet said in a statement.