'Union not only about religious Zionism'

Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan says person who would bring the most votes should lead united right list.

Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan addressed the negotiations for a united list of the various right-wing parties Sunday morning.

"I have already said - we have to do a survey, and those who bring more seats should head the united list, which is not only of religious Zionism," Rabbi Ben-Dahan on Kan Bet Sunday morning.

New Right chairman Naftali Bennett and former justice minister Ayelet Shaked met in Tel Aviv last night, but there has been no agreement on the conditions for unification, and the possibility of a separate run is still on the agenda.

A source involved in the meeting said last night that Bennett urged Shaked to go in the direction of a liberal right list that includes voters for New Right, Feiglin, Kahlon and Netanyahu.

Bennett is convinced that this community may bring them six to seven seats in the next Knesset. Shaked, on her part, demanded that Bennett unite with the Jewish Home and the National Union, and expressed concern that this time, too, in the New Right party's run, they would not pass the threshold.