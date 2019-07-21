Zehut party primaries canceled

Internal elections for Zehut party leader planned for today canceled at last minute after only challenger to Moshe Feiglin withdraws.

The Zehut party primaries, which were supposed to be held today, were canceled at the last minute. The announcement was made this morning by the party's legal adviser, attorney Yiska Bina.

In her statement, Adv. Bina noted that last Thursday at 16:10, one of the candidates for the leadership of the movement removed his candidacy.

"After completing the procedure for removing the candidacy fully, I hereby confirm that his candidacy has been removed lawfully and conclusively, such that the primaries for head of the movement are extraneous because there is now a single candidate," added Bina.

"In light of this, the chairman of Zehut - Israeli Jewish Movement, including authority to form the list for the 22nd Knesset, is the only candidate, Mr. Moshe Feiglin. We wish the chairman luck in his position," she concluded.

Primaries for leadership of Zehut were announced following an internal crisis in the party, after a considerable number of members of the party's executive committee resigned following the insistence of Moshe Feiglin, the party's chairman, to place the party CEO, Shai Malka, third on the party list.

Last Thursday Shai Malka announced that he would not run for the Knesset as part of an Zehut list, apparently in an attempt to calm the crisis.