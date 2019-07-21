Brush fire spread to IDF base near Hebron, destroying advanced robotic equipment, central antenna and buildings - including synagogue.

About a week and a half ago, a fire broke out at an IDF base near Hebron, and firefighting and rescue investigators reached the preliminary conclusion that there is a suspicion of arson on a nationalistic grounds.

Channel 13 reported that the fire began as a brush fire and, as it spread, went on to destroy sophisticated and very sensitive robotic equipment, a central antenna inside the base and several buildings, including a synagogue.

The IDF estimates that the damage amounts to millions of shekels.

However, the IDF Spokesperson did not issue a response.