Bennett, Shaked meet to decide whether to run together again

Former ministers Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett held a crucial meeting last night to decide whether to continue their cooperation from the last elections - or to run separately in the upcoming elections in September.

Yedioth Ahronot reported this morning that the right-wing assessment is that after the negotiations between them ended, Shaked's inclination is to continue to run with the New Right party that she established in the last elections with Bennett, but which did not pass the threshold.

While Bennett wants them to run together in a separate list on the platform of a liberal right that will appeal to New Right voters as well as Moshe Feiglin and Kahlon's voters, Shaked is not prepared to take such risks again. She wants to run in one big right-wing party together with Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich.

During the meeting, the two discussed the various options on the agenda, but did not reach an agreement. If there is indeed a larger alliance, Shaked will also work to include Bennett in the list.

The parties have 12 days to submit their final lists for the upcoming elections.