Religious Zionist women: 'Let Ayelet win!'

Shortly before the decisive moments regarding the shared or separate future of the right-wing parties, a number of leading Religious Zionist women formed a group to call for former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked to be placed as the head of a joint right-wing list.

Under the headline "Let Ayelet Win!" the group's message says, "Ayelet Shaked should lead the list of the United Right." The group reports on the great responsiveness of women from all walks of Religious Zionism to the call to place Shaked at the top of the list. The group's call is backed by recent surveys in the Religous Zionist community which showed that Shaked would bring the maximum number of seats to a right-wing list.

Ruth Golan, one of the group's leaders, believes that "organizing [for this cause] is obvious. The writing is on the wall. There is no need to be a political commentator to understand that all this conflict will cause the entire sector to fall apart and bring out disastrous results for all of us."

Shosh Shilo, a well-known activist in Judea and Samaria and another leader of the group, wrote that all the women in the national camp should join together to have Shaked appointed as the head of the party. "Ayelet has served all that is called Israel - the nation, the state, the land, the army and the tradition - with faith, with determination, and without apology. We, the women, young and old, love this country. The cities, the kibbutzim, the periphery and Judea and Samaria - all view Ayelet Shaked as the most fitting leader to lead this generation."

"The time has come for the women of Israel to demand what they believe," said Ruth Ben-Haim, another of the group's leaders. "Ayelet Shaked is a powerful woman with a political ability which is unparalleled in the right-wing camp to the right of the Likud. She represents the loyalists of Israel and the Jewish people, and does it proudly, without apology. She respects the Torah of Israel and the tradition of Israel. We need her if we want to preserve and enable the United Right."

The leaders of the organization also referred to the claim that the Religious Zionist party should be headed by a person from within the ranks of Religious Zionism, a claim recently heard by many rabbis and public figures in Religious Zionism. The women argue that a distinction needs to be made between a Religious Zionist party, which definitely should be headed by someone from within its ranks, and between the United Right, which constitutes a technical union that preserves the character and uniqueness of each party.