Smotrich: Bennett and Shaked haven't learned their lesson

Trans. Min. Smotrich warns: If the New Right runs separately and a left-wing government forms, the public won't forgive them.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (United Right) responded on Saturday night to former Education Minister Naftali Bennett's (New Right) insistence on two separate religious right-wing lists.

"It seems like Bennett and [former Justice Minister Ayelet] Shaked have not learned their lesson," he noted. "We made a mistake, it seems when we forgave their dangerous desire for adventure."

"We need to say clearly: If they repeat their irresponsible mistake, which led to splitting the right, they will be the ones to bear the results. This time, they won't be forgiven for allowing personal reasons to lead to the fall of a right-wing government and to the creation of a left-wing government."

Meanwhile, Bennett and Shaked met Saturday night to discuss their political future. Shaked, for her part, is interested in joining the United Right and Otzma Yehudit, so that there will be one large religious Zionist party to the right of the Likud. Bennett, however, wants to create a liberal religious Zionist list which will join with Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party, creating two right-wing religious Zionist lists.

If the two come to an agreement, Shaked is expected to take the list's top spot, and the party will discuss running a joint list with the United Right.

A poll published Friday by the Hebrew Makor Rishon newspaper predicts 12 Knesset seats for the religious Zionist right if it unites and has Shaked in the top spot, with only 5 and 4 seats for the New Right and United Right respectively, if each party runs separately.