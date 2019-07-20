US rabbis condemn ‘lack of civil discourse’ in US politics

The Orthodox Rabbinical Council of America said it “condemns the most recent outburst of racist rhetoric in the highest levels of government.”

“Whether statements that question the loyalty of American Jews when the safety and security of Israel is at stake or rallies that call upon descendants of immigrants to return to countries they never knew, we see these pronouncements as dangerous to the core values of our faith and the foundations of American society,” the statement said.

“The lack of civil discourse, the racist and xenophobic chants at political rallies, and rise of fringe hate groups all demand that we take a stand for goodness and respect,” RCA Vice President Rabbi Binyamin Blau said in the statement.

Earlier this week, the US House of Representatives voted to formally admonish US President Donald Trump, approving a resolution condemning as “racist” his tweets targeting four minority congresswomen.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) emphasized that Trump is “not a racist,” adding, “I think the tone of all of this is not good for the country but it’s coming from all different ideological points of view. To single out any segment of this I think is a mistake.”