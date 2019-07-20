'My father loves everyone, respects everyone'

The daughter of Rabbi Rafi Peretz defends her father from the storm of criticism he faced following his remarks about conversion treatments.

"When two males are together, it's impossible to continue to the existence of the Jewish people," said Raz Peretz, the daughter of Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz. Raz spoke out to defend her father on an interview on Kan News, saying that his remarks about conversion treatments for homosexuals were misunderstood.

Raz said that her father's path is a path of peace. Nevertheless, she commented on homosexual relationships that "it's not natural."

"I know my father so well and what characterizes him is what people decided to trample this week," Raz said. "It's important for me to show who he really is. What most characterizes my father is that he truly loves each person, respects each person. It truly pained us to see the conflict this week."

"This week I understood that there is a problem that a small group of people forces their opinions on the majority, imposing a public discourse that is irrelevant because it doesn't allow room for others. What hurts me the most is that they pride themselves on pluralism. Where are your values?"

At the end of the interview, Raz praised former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, adding "I would love to see Ayelet Shaked as prime minister."