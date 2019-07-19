Scottish prisoners pretend to be Jewish to receive more food

Bosses at prison in Edinburgh cracking down on inmates pretending to be Jewish in order to receive extra food.

Bosses at a prison in Edinburgh, Scotland, are cracking down on inmates pretending to be Jewish in order to receive extra food, the Edinburgh Live news website reports.

Over 100 prisoners at HMP Edinburgh, known to locals as Saughton, claimed to have converted to Judaism in 2017 in order to claim kosher meals.

That number fell dramatically to 23 last year however, after the Scottish Prison Service tightened up the application process, according to Edinburgh Live.

The move has cut the cost of annual catering by £80,000, the report said.

"We introduced a policy which has more rigorous registration and across Scotland have since had fewer kosher inmates,” said a spokesman

The scam is believed to have been inspired by the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

Set in an American women’s prison, one character informs guards she has changed her religion after learning that Jewish inmates received what was perceived as better food from the canteen.

