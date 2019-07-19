The most anti-Semitic party in Europe

Why do British Jews feel worried about the Labour party and the growing extremism?

Hear: About the resurgence of anti-Semitism in Britain, led by the Labour Party - that supposed bastion of democracy - erroneously thought by British Jews to be their natural political home.

And: How the US Senate's Judiciary Committee selects nominated Supreme Court judges by their perceived political leanings instead of their impartial judicial ability. A theatrical performance.

After: The defeat of Nazi Germany 73 years ago at great cost to the Allied forces and after the murder of six million Jews the world thought that the scourge of anti-Semitism has been eradicated.