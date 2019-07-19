The Palestinians never miss a chance to miss a chance

The Palestinian problem: You can't help those who don't want to be helped.

Jay Shapiro thinks that the Palestinian tragedy is that its leadership consistently refuses any assistance that will help the Palestinian people.

He claims that the Palestinian leadership is corrupt and wants only to take care of itself and perpetuate the difficult situation of Arab citizens in Judea and Samaria.

The change, according to Shapiro, will only take place when the Palestinian street rebels against the leadership and decides that it it genuinely interested in a quiet and peaceful life alongside the Jews in the State of Israel.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian leadership is mainly concerned with inciting against Israel and preventing the population from any attempt to lead a more successful life.