Sad ironic message for the Jewish people

If we look at the name of the sedra and the date of its Shabbat on the top of the front page, If we look at the pasuk and the quote from the Mishna Taanit that caption the painting of Yehoshua Wiseman on the front page, We must be struck by the irony of our calendar.

Parshat Pinchas contains the mitzva of the people of Israel bringing two daily korbanot - a lamb in the morning and a lamb late afternoon. The two T'MIDIM - a symbol of our constant, eternal relationship with HKB"H.

17th of Tamuz is the date that the T'MIDIM ceased. The longtime daily practice came to an abrupt end.

We need to ask and answer the question - In which direction are we headed? Towards the T'MIDIM in the Beit HaMikdash and the celebrations of Rosh Chodesh and the Chagim or the done-it, been-there - year in, year out fasting and mourning on Tish'a b'Av and the other three Churban fasts. The Three Weeks, the Nine Days, Aveilut HaChurban.

With HaShem's help, let's choose the first choice and work hard towards it.