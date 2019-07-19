Poll: New Right wins six Knesset seats

New poll shows New Right earning six Knesset seats, former PM Barak's 'Democratic Israel' barely passing the threshold.

The Knesset's right-religious bloc would win 66 Knesset seats under the leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, while the center-left-Arab bloc would win 54, a new survey showed.

However, if Yisrael Beytenu will not sit together in a coalition with the haredi parties, the right-wing bloc would drop to 57 seats.

The survey, conducted by the Smith Institute for 103 FM Radio, showed the Likud as winning 32 seats, followed by the Blue and White party with 29 seats.

The Joint Arab List would win 10 seats, with Yisrael Beytenu following close behind at nine. Sephardic-haredi Shas would win eight seats, while Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ would win seven. The Labor party would retain its current six seats, and the New Right party would receive six seats as well.

Left-wing Meretz would receive five Knesset seats, while the United Right led by incumbent Rabbi Rafi Peretz and former Prime Minister Ehud Barak's new "Democratic Israel" party would earn four Knesset seats each.

The survey included 597 respondents aged 18 or older who are representative of Israel's population.