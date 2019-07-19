Expert: 'In Arab culture, there are some things which are way above money, above health, and above prosperity - the honor of Jerusalem.'

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Dr. Mordechai Kedar, senior lecturer in the Department of Arabic at Bar-Ilan University and an expert on the Middle East, explains why the Americans simply can't understand the Arab rejection of the "Deal of the Century."

"When [Hezbollah Secretary-General] Hassan Nasrallah talks about his missiles and his ability to attack Eilat and everything else on the way to Eilat, these are actually the words of his bosses in Iran," Dr. Kedar said. "[Iran] tries to project a threat against America - not against Israel - against America or against [US President Donald] Trump in particular."

"[Iran] is saying to Trump, 'If you try to attack us - meaning Iran - I will make sure that Israel, your beloved country, will pay the price. That's actually what the message is - it's not against Israel - it's actually a message that's directed toward Donald J. Trump.

"The 'Deal of the Century' could be good if it was made by Middle Easterners. The problem was that it was made by the Americans. And Americans, first of all, are suspected of working for their own interests in the Middle East. In the Middle East people are afraid of the conspiracy of Americans and maybe the Israelis as well who concocted this 'Deal of the Century' in order to take advantage of the Arab world. So initially, they relate to such a deal in a very negative way because it came from Washington and maybe from [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu as well.

"Secondly this deal started with dealing with economic issues because in America people think that money makes the world go around. I have some news for many Americans - in the Middle East money doesn't make the place go around. Here money is maybe in the fourth or fifth priority. Here there are some things which are way above money, above a good life, above health, and above prosperity - the honor of Jerusalem.

"They want to topple Israel by extracting the Jewish heart from Israel. They want to bring the refugees here in order to topple the society of Israel. These things are much more important than a good economy. They'll sacrifice their economy in order to destroy Israel. This is their scale of priorities. Unfortunately, in America, people don't get it and they don't understand that the mere existence of the state of Israel is the problem."