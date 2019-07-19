Party led by Ayelet Shaked would win 12 seats

What would happen if Labor and Democratic Israel joined together? And how many more seats will Ayelet Shaked bring than Rabbi Rafi Peretz?

A new poll published Friday morning by Makor Rishon showed that if elections were held today, a united right-wing party led by current United Right Chairman MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz would win seven Knesset seats.

The poll examined the options of a right-wing party led by former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and representing everyone to the right of the Likud, as well as a union between Israel's Labor party and former Prime Minister Ehud Barak's new "Democratic Israel" party led by Labor's MK Amir Peretz.

If those unions occurred, the Likud party would receive 30 Knesset seats, followed by the Blue and White with 28. A Shaked-led list including all of the smarter right-wing parties would be the third-largest Knesset party, with 12 seats.

Both the Joint Arab List and the Labor-Democratic Israel lists would receive 11 Knesset seats.The Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party would receive eight Knesset seats, as would former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party. The Sephardic-haredi Shas party would receive seven Knesset seats, and Meretz would win five seats.

The poll also examined how many seats a united right-wing list would win under the incumbent MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz, and how many seats the Labor-Democratic Israel party would receive if led by Ehud Barak.

In such a case, the Likud party would win 33 Knesset seats, and Blue and White would win 29. The Joint Arab List would be the Knesset's third-largest party, with eleven seats.

A Barak-led Labor-Democratic Israel party would win 10 seats, and Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu would win nine. UTJ and Shas would win eight seats each, and the United Right, under Rabbi Peretz, would win seven seats. Meretz would win five seats.

The poll, conducted by Direct Polls, included 431 Israelis representative of the national population. It has an error margin of 4.6%.