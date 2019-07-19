New Poll gives Likud 32, Blue and White 29

Right-wing bloc wins 64 seats - but without Yisrael Beytenu, numbers only 56 - even with the center-left bloc.

A new poll published Friday morning by the Makor Rishon newspaper showed that if elections were to be held today, the right-wing bloc, including Yisrael Beytenu, would win 64 Knesset seats.

According to the poll, the Likud party would win 32 Knesset seats, followed by the center-left Blue and White party, which would receive 29.

The Joint Arab List would be third-largest, with 11 seats. Both Yisrael Beytenu and the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ would receive eight Knesset seats. The Sephardic-haredi Shas would receive seven seats, while Labor would receive six.

Three parties would win five seats each: The New Right, former Prime Minister Ehud Barak's "Democratic Israel," and Meretz.

Without its Otzma Yehudit faction, the United Right party would receive four Knesset seats, barely passing the electoral threshold.

The poll showed Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party and Otzma Yehudit failing to pass the electoral threshold.

In total, the religious-right bloc would in 64 seats, but will have only 56 if Yisrael Beytenu refuses to sit with the haredi parties. Meanwhile, the center-left bloc would have just 56 seats in total.

If the two large parties went for a unity government, they would have a total of 61 seats - exactly enough to form a coalition without assistance from other parties.

The poll, conducted by Direct Polls, collected responses from 431 Israelis representative of the Israeli population. It has a 4.6% error margin.