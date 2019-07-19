US senators introduce resolution to remember AMIA bombing

Bipartisan group of US senators introduce resolution to remember bombing of Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in 1994.

A bipartisan group of US senators on Thursday introduced a resolution to remember the bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in 1994, JTA reported.

Sens. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced the resolution on the 25th anniversary of the attack on the AMIA Jewish center. The bombing in the Argentine capital left 85 people dead and hundreds more injured.

Menendez and Rubio were joined by four co-sponsors: Sens. Ben Cardin (D-MD), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Todd Young (R-IN).

“It is critical that the US recommit to helping the Government of Argentina in their investigation,” Menendez said in a statement. “The Argentinian people have waited long enough for answers.”

Rubio added that the lawmakers were recommitting “to helping the Government of Argentina seek justice for the victims and their families.”

The perpetrators of the AMIA attack have still not been brought to justice. Argentine investigators accuse five other Iranian former officials, including ex-president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, of orchestrating the car bombing.

Iran denies involvement and has repeatedly rejected Argentine demands for the accused to testify.

In 2012, then-Argentine President Cristina Kirchner signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran that would have established a "truth commission" to investigate the AMIA bombing.

Leaders of Argentina's Jewish community criticized the accord. An Argentine court in 2014 declared the agreement to be unconstitutional.