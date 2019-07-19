Labour demotes member who compared Corbyn to Hitler

British Labour party demotes lawmaker who compared Corbyn’s handling of anti-Semitism in the party to Adolf Hitler’s bunker mentality.

The British Labour party has demoted a lawmaker who compared party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s handling of anti-Semitism allegations against the British movement to Adolf Hitler’s bunker mentality, JTA reported Thursday.

Dianne Hayter, a member of the House of Lords, the British parliament’s upper chamber, lost her position as the holder of the Brexit portfolio within Labour because, during an address this week, she drew parallels between Corbyn’s handling of Labour growing anti-Semitism scandal to the “film ­Bunker, about the last days of ­Hitler, of how you stop receiving into the inner group any information which suggests that things are not going the way you want.”

A Labour spokesperson who on Thursday announced the demotion cited the purported sensibilities of Jews.

The analogy is “truly contemptible, and grossly insensitive to Jewish staff in particular,” the unnamed spokesperson was quoted in the Evening Standard as saying.

The Labour party has been shaken by accusations of anti-Semitism for several years, with dozens of members having been suspended over their anti-Semitic statements.

Corbyn himself has been accused of holding anti-Semitic views by senior UK Jewish leaders.

Much of the criticism against Corbyn is over his playing down the anti-Semitism in his party and alienating Jews, but he insists he is not an anti-Semite and claims he has opposed it his entire life.

Hayter’s rebuke of Corbyn followed the signing by 67 House of Lords lawmakers of an ad accusing him of giving Labour a legacy of anti-Semitism. It was one of the major clashes between centrists and Corbyn’s far-left supporters since he was elected to lead Labour in 2015.

Last week, the BBC aired a documentary which revealed that members of Corbyn's inner circle had interfered with investigations into anti-Semitism in the party.

Corbyn later rejected the documentary and said there were “many, many, inaccuracies” in it. He later called an emergency meeting of his shadow cabinet, scheduled for Monday, amid the ongoing anti-Semitism crisis.