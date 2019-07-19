Can you make a profit from socially responsible investing?

Many investors find the idea of socially responsible investing (SRI) appealing. What makes a company socially responsible? How can you solve ethical dilemmas that can arise in business?

Rabbi Shaya Karlinsky, head of Darche Noam institutions, explains how Jewish thought can answer some of the most difficult moral questions in the investment world today.

Should you invest in a self-driving car company that pre-programs its cars to kill pedestrians? Is it appropriate to invest in a tobacco company?