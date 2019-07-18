Bennett: I'll recommend right-wing candidate for PM

New Right leader says there are 5-6 people on the right who could be PM instead of Netanyahu.

New Right party chairman Naftali Bennett said in an interview with Rina Matzliach on News 12 Thursday evening that that he intends to run in the upcoming elections within the framework of either a liberal bloc or the 'ultra-religious' Zionists, and that he is willing to run without longtime partner Ayelet Shaked.

""I'm not waiting. The New Right is running ahead with or without Ayelet Shaked. The movement is bigger than any one person," Bennett said, adding that if Shaked decides to rejoin the party, "I will put my ego aside and and we will do what is right."

When asked who he would recommend the prime minister after the upcoming elections, Bennett replied: "I will recommend a right-wing candidate with the greatest chances of forming a government, and there will be no third elections. If there is a proposal to dissolve the Knesset as it was this time, I will vote against it, and we e will not move to elections a third time. It will not happen."

"Many people can be prime minister. There are five to six people in politics who can do it. The State of Israel existed before Netanyahu, and it will continue to exist after him," Bennett said.

The Likud said in response: "Bennett is primarily responsible for the fact that the right-wing bloc lost 4 Knesset seats. It is better that he invest his efforts in repairing his damage and not attack Prime Minister Netanyahu."