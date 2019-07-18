Why did German diplomat 'like' tweets by David Duke?

Germany's foreign ministry has launched an investigation after learning that the head of the country's mission to the Palestinian Authority had "liked" several anti-Israel tweets, the Bild newspaper reported Thursday.
Diplomat Christian Clages liked several of the tweets -- including one involving notorious US anti-Semite and former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke -- on his verified Twitter account before "unliking" them, Bild said.
One of the liked tweets said "hats off" above a video of an attack on Israeli soldiers.
Another like involved a tweet by Duke about an alleged massacre by Jewish pre-state forces in 1948. Clages' Twitter account allegedly liked a response to Duke's tweet that read: "*Zionist".
A foreign ministry spokesman told Bild that the contents of the tweets were "unacceptable".
"We have immediately launched an internal investigation to determine how these 'likes' could occur," the spokesman said.