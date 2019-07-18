Tension in Blue and White

MK Omer Yankelevich (Blue and White) was caught in the act removing sensitive materials from the party. Benny Gantz granted her immunity.

MK Omer Yankelevich (Blue and White) was caught red-handed when she removed sensitive materials from the party during a period when the party already suffered a severe leak.

Channel 12 News reported that Yankelevich underwent a polygraph test on the subject - and failed.

After the leak was made known to the top echelons of Blue and White, the party leaders tried to understand how the matter was handled but felt that Gantz had granted Yankelevich immunity in the matter. This led to a difficult conversation between Gantz and Lapid, and later there was also a conversation between Lapid and Yankelevich herself.

The relationship between Gantz and Yankelevitz began about two years ago and led to her joining the list. In the framework of their close relationship, Yankelevich became one of the closest people to Gantz and his confidante, and was exposed to much sensitive information about Gantz himself and about the party.

Blue and White responded to the report: "Blue and White is the only alternative to the Netanyahu regime, and we are determined to continue the campaign to replace the government. We regret that marginal political parties are obsessively recycling information, slander and gossip, and trying to sabotage our efforts."