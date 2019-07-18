'Only Peretz thinks he should lead United Right'

Journalist Amit Segal says when United Right submits final list Ayelet Shaked will be its leader.

Journalist Amit Segal stated on News 12 Thursday evening that "there is no one left in the United Right, except for Rafi Peretz himself, who still believes that he should head a united right-wing party. Not Smotrich, not Ben-Gvir, not many in the Jewish Home - certainly not Shaked and Bennett."

According to the report, despite Peretz's insistence, the most likely scenario is that on the day the lists are finalized, a United Right list will be submitted - headed by Ayelet Shaked. Bennett is also likely to join the consolidated list, but he may prefer to make another technical bloc with Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party.

In response to the pressure exerted on Rabbi Peretz to replace Ayelet Shaked, he is examining the possibility of suggesting that he choose the first portfolio in the next government.

צילום: רוי אלימה, יונתן זינדל והדס פרוש / פלאש 90 תוצאות הסקר

This morning, a poll conducted by the Dialog Institute under the supervision of Prof. Camil Fuchs for Arutz Sheva revealed that Ayelet Shaked is the clear favorite among the candidates to lead a technical right-wing bloc.

According to the poll, Shaked receives 45% support among supporters of the nationalist camp who voted in the last elections for United Right, New Right or Zehut.

Former Education Minister Naftali Bennett garners 19% support, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich 12%, while current United Right Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz receives only 5% support.

10% of respondents said "I don’t know," 7% said that someone else should head the list, and 2% said "I won’t vote."