Drivers beware: Police resuming use of traffic cameras

Police to renew use of speed cameras one year after court ordered they not be used due to concerns over their reliability.

In recent months, the police have worked in full coordination with the State Attorney's Office to obtain professional opinions from all the relevant bodies in order to establish the credibility and accuracy of the A-3 camera system on the legal level.

After receiving the required opinions, it was found that the A-3 system was reliable and accurate, and the State Attorney's Office was authorized to renew enforcement and issue reports.

The cameras will return to document traffic violations and issue tickets to travel drivers traveling at a speed that exceeds the limits of the law and thus endanger the lives and lives of road users.

Last year, the police were forced to stop using the cameras stationed on Israeli roads following questions about the operation of the cameras. It was decided to conduct a series of in-depth and comprehensive tests in order to examine whether the reliability of the system is satisfactory.

In light of this, in June 2018 a decision was made to freeze the legal proceedings and the collection of fines based on the operation of the system. It was now decided to renew the cameras' operations in light of the professional opinions received.