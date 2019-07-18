Watch: Full special briefing with Minister Yoav Galant

Immigration and Absorption Minister Yoav Galant addressed a special briefing organized by Dr. Joe Frager, Chovevei Zion and Arutz Sheva.

Minister Galant said that Israel's development and strength 71 years after its founding was astounding given the country's modest beginnings in 1948 and the challenges it has faced over the last seven decades. He thanked the delegation for their work in strengthening the US-Israel alliance: "In this hostile world, we are lucky that the strongest kid in the classroom is our friend."

Galant said that Israel's security situation was mostly "good," but was complicated by Iran's machinations and support for terrorist organizations. He said that Israel was doing everything it could to prevent Iran from establishing a permanent military presence in Syria and advancing closer to the Golan border.