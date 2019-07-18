

Rabbi Gartner reveals breakthrough for life transformation New book reveals what Jewish mysticism teaches about coping with our fears and anxieties, and how accidents can promote spiritual growth.

PR Rabbi Baruch Gartner After the release of his bestselling book, many inspired readers contacted Rabbi Baruch Gartner with a desire to internalize the ideas brought down in “Living Aligned” (Feldheim/Mosaica). “It’s all about a The Process”…. says Rabbi Gartner, “Bring down these concepts was a process, and the entire book deals with the “Cosmic Process” of the revelation of the Divine Mercy. My passion is to help people avoid unnecessary suffering and live life the way it was designed to be. And now, through my work with individuals I’ve developed what I call……..The Living Aligned Process!”



Our attitude greatly affects our quality of life; we all have problems and challenges. However, the Mystics teach us, that all of these difficulties are just hidden blessings that help us get clarity and expand our consciousness. Fears, anxieties and accidents are part of a lifelong process of spiritual growth. Rabbi Baruch Gartner is now offers a series of six one-on-one sessions with individuals or small groups to help them tap into their own hidden potential. Inspired by his book, “Living Aligned”, these six sessions focus on the core ideas that can have a transformative effect on your world view.



You’ll learn about the cosmic truths, identify your personal map, and center with yourself. Practical tools and techniques will be introduced as well, and you’ll learn how to tap into the power of the Holiness of Shabbos and how to bring it into your week, while also expanding your compassion and connection in your daily life.



This series, in many ways, transcends the natural limitations of conventional therapy. The Living Aligned Process begins with the assumption that we are all intrinsically healthy, and problems are a natural process of life. Based on the ancient, time-tested teachings of the Torah, it gives YOU the understanding to take charge of your life. You’ll gain the tools that can immediately be implemented in your life, leaving you hopeful, encouraged, and full of vitality.



The investment for this entire experience is only $499, so get in touch today and begin Living Aligned! CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE





