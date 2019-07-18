Watch: Dramatic rescue in the Galilee

Police rescue two people from sinking boat in the middle of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee).

Two people were rescued from a sinking boat in the Kinneret (the Sea of Galilee) on Thursday.

A naval police unit rescued two men in their 30s from a sinking vessel in the middle of the Kinneret Thursday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

The two men rescued Thursday have been identified as residents of northern Israel.

According to an initial investigation into the incident, the two men felt the boat had been struck after they had gone out about seven kilometers (4.3 miles) from the shore. The boat then started to sink.

The two men were forced to abandon the boat and jump into the water with life jackets.

The police united which had been dispatched to the scene pulled the two men from the water in good condition.

After the men had been pulled aboard the police boat, officers managed to draw the abandoned boat from the water and tug it back to shore.