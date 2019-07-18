Japan: 33 people dead, dozens injured in arson at anime studio

In Japan's worst mass murder in almost 20 yrs., an arson attack on an anime studio leaves 33 dead. The perpetrator is in police custody.

An arson attack on an anime studio in Kyoto, Japan on Thursday morning left 33 dead and dozens injured.

The suspect, 41, entered the 1st Studio building of Kyoto Animation, also known as KyoAni, and poured gasoline throughout the building before setting it on fire. According to Japanese news broadcasts, the suspect yelled out "Die!" as he ignited the fire. Police reported later that they also found knives at the scene.

The suspect, who was injured himself by the fire he set, was taken to the hospital for treatment and then taken into police custody. Kyoto police said that that the suspect had admitted setting the fire but his motive is unknown.

There were about 70 people in the three-story building when the fire was set about 10:35 a.m. The fire set off an explosion on the ground floor and quickly spread to the upper stories. The bodies of eleven victims were discovered on the second floor of the building and four bodies were found on the stairs.

Images of the scene showed thick white smoke billowing out of the building's windows and the top floor. Firefighters were still working to tame the flames hours after the fire was lit.

Anime, the Japanese word for animation, refers to a Japanese animation style known for its brightly colored characters, characteristic facial expressions and fantastical stories. Japanese anime is internationally popular and comprises 60% of the word's animated cartoon television shows.

KyoAni, which was founded in 1981, was flooded with support on social media from fellow Japanese anime companies and anime fans around the world.