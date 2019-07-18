Israeli park where boy was killed by tree branch closed

Police issue closure order against park where 9-year-old was killed when tree branch fell on a bench,

The owner of the park where a nine-year-old boy was killed when a tree branch fell on him was ordered closed Thursday.

At the end of the hearing, the police issued a closure order against the parl, under the authority granted to the Israel Police and under the Public Places Safety Law.

The order is valid for an indefinite period of time until the local owner arranges the safety measures and receives appropriate approvals from all the relevant authorities.

The investigation into the incident will continue. The police stated that the park was being operated without an appropriate business license.

The tragedy occurred Wednesday morning at a park near the city of Kiryat Gat, when a large tree branch collapsed onto a park bench crushing a nine-year-old Bedouin boy who was attending summer camp.