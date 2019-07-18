President Trump takes on 'the Squad' of Congresswomen at rally
Trump taunts freshman Democrats, aims to make them face of Democrat party.
Pressley, Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib hold news conference
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaPresident Trump takes on 'the Squad' of Congresswomen at rally
President Trump takes on 'the Squad' of Congresswomen at rally
Trump taunts freshman Democrats, aims to make them face of Democrat party.
Pressley, Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib hold news conference
Reuters
top