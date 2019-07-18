Jews raise money for New Zealand mosque shooting victims

Jewish communities from New Zealand, the United States and Australia give $700,000 to families of victims Christchurch mosque attacks.

Mourners at a memorial for victims of the New Zealand shootings

Jewish communities from New Zealand, the United States and Australia have given $700,000 to the families of victims of the March attacks on two mosques in Christchurch where a total of 49 people were killed.

Members of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, a community victimized by a shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 worshippers in October, were among the major donors, JTA reports.

In the days after the Christchurch attack, the Tree of Life Congregation raised more than $40,000 to support the victims of the mosque shootings and their families.

“Our faith has a shared Abrahamic tradition, and Jews and Muslims have both suffered persecution and racism historically, and unfortunately still do today,” Stephen Goodman of the New Zealand Jewish Council said, according to JTA.

“The Jewish community, both in New Zealand and overseas, wanted the victims of the mosque attacks to know that we see them, we empathize with them, and we support them.”

The money is being distributed by the Christchurch Foundation.

“An attack on one faith is an attack on us all,” Vic Alhadeff, the chief executive of the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies, said Wednesday at a meeting at which the donations were given to the families.

Ibrar Sheikh from the Federation of Islamic Associations New Zealand said, “The Jewish and Muslim community in New Zealand already have a long history of collaboration, but this wider gift of support from the global community is very gratefully received.”