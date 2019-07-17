The next Holocaust: Can it be?

The only real way to survive and live in safety is to move, and Israel is the only home for the Jewish People, and the safest place to be.

Tamar Yonah thinks that the next Holocaust is a very loaded topic. It is up to us to see the signs, signals, and trends, and then immediately act in earnest.

In her opinion one can’t "beat" or win, against the wave of anti-Semitism.

History has shown us this, and has taught us that the only real way to survive and live in safety is to move, and Israel is the only home for the Jewish People, and the safest place to be.

Tamar dishes it out and pleads for her brothers and sisters to see the signs, and realize that not even in the academic world, on college campuses, can a Jew be free.