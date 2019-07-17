'Stop the persecution and the intimidation'

The 'Bochrim Bamishpacha' (Choosing the Family) movement wrote a letter to Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz expressing astonishment at his statements to school principals in which he condemned "conversion treatment."

"We have read with astonishment your letter to the principals in the education system, in which you completely surrender to the pressure of all the forces working to dismantle the family," the movement wrote.

They added, "We urge you to fight valiantly in stopping the conversion treatments funded by the government of Israel and the IDF. Treatments that include hormone injection, organ amputation and organ transplantation, treatments that have a definite impact on the physical and mental health of patients. We did not find any reference to this issue in your letter. We call upon you to give hope to teenage boys and girls, and to allow them to hear that there are ways to cope with their sexual orientation, which will enable many of them to establish a healthy and happy family in Israel."

"We believe that giving in to loud pressure groups that force their opinions on the entire public is disgraceful, and is especially harmful to those boys and girls who are looking for answers during their adolescence, and the only answer given by the education system is that they do not have free choice. The only way for these boys and girls to experience parenthood and raise children according to this world view is to rent a woman's womb for two men or buy a sperm for two women, which is actually child trafficking.

"As parents of children in the education system and as citizens of the State of Israel, we expect a letter of clarification. We expect that the education ministry will strengthen the family in accordance with the eternal values of Jewish tradition, including the raising of upright generations as a goal, not just as 'self-experience.'"

The authors demanded that "the education system will immediately stop the persecution of anyone who is not in line with intimidation and despair, and we expect that a minister in the Israeli government will act to stop government and IDF funding for conversion treatments - sex change."

Yesterday, Education Minister Rafi Peretz capitulated to media and political pressure and changed his position on same-sex attraction (SSA) conversion treatments this evening, saying that he opposes them and emphasizing that he never referred students to such treatments.

In a letter to Tel Aviv school principals, Peretz wrote: "I know that conversion treatments are unacceptable and severe, and I understand that this is an invasive treatment that is incompatible with the human psyche, causing patients more suffering than relief, even reaching the point of life-threatening suicide that could be prevented.

"However, it is the right of those who have same-sex orientation to seek a sympathetic ear and help from the professional bodies in a respectful and loving way, and that is what I intended in the interview," Peretz qualified.

According to the Kann News report, following attacks by the Left and gender disorientation organizations (GDOs) against the Education Minister, he decided to delve deeper into the subject and allow the GDOs to determine his opinion regarding conversion treatments.