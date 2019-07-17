Residents of Samaria community cannot return home due to fire

Residents of Shavei Shomron evacuated from their homes following the large fire that broke out near the community will not be able to return to their homes tonight due to the heavy smoke that surrounds the community.

It is estimated that some of them will be able to return to their homes only in a few days due to damage to vital infrastructure. Most of the residents were initially evacuated to Einav and from there they went to relatives around the country.

So far, nine buildings are known to have been burned in the community, including the dorms of Homesh Yeshiva and industrial buildings.

Fires have also raged in the past few hours near Moshav Aderet and Rogelit in the Beit Shemesh area. The residents were evacuated from their homes and have not yet been allowed to return.

Large brush fires also took place in Barta’a in the Wadi Ara area, in Haifa and at several points in the Sharon and Shfela, and hundreds of residents were evacuated from their homes.

The Minister of Public Security, Gilad Erdan, held a state-of-emergency assessment with the heads of emergency forces over the fires.

He stressed that the main effort is the effort to save lives, and it is this that should receive the highest priority. "In any doubt about the evacuation of residents or the blocking of roads, the strict approach must be taken, and houses must be evacuated and roads closed," Erdan said.

In view of the fact that efforts of firefighting planes have been harmed by the fierce winds, Minister Erdan instructed to prioritize the planes’ operation and to use them first where there is life-threatening danger. He called for close ties with local authorities and mayors in receiving mutual assistance and updates.

During the day, a heat wave, manifested in unusually warm weather, hit most parts of the country.

The Ministry of Health calls upon the general public, the elderly and the chronically ill in particular, to avoid exposure to heat and sun as much as possible, to avoid unnecessary physical exertion, to be careful to drink water and to situate in air-conditioned places.





Loading....



