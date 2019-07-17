Bennett: If we run with the Hardalim, the secular will bolt

New Right Chair Naftali Bennett said there is no bad blood between him and the Jewish Home Party, despite harsh statements made against him in the previous election campaign.

"I know that the Jewish Home is sorry for the statements against me. Both Moti Yogev and Rabbi Peretz apologized. Politics is not a Hollywood film and you make alliances with people that are difficult for you," Bennett said in an interview with Galei Tzahal Army Radio.

"I am in a dilemma with Ayelet Shaked about what is better for the right-wing bloc. We are all burned from the failure to pass the electoral threshold. If we run with the religious-Hardal [Haredi National Religious] right, a large part of the secular will not come, and they will go to Liberman and Blue and White," added Bennett.

"Moshe Feiglin also brought a great message, but in the test of political action there is more of a challenge. I cannot say at this moment who we will run with, all the alternatives are on the table. I promised that we would not throw away right-wing votes this time.”

On his ties with former justice minister Ayelet Shaked, he said: "Ayelet and I are in close contact and we are friends with great mutual esteem. I am very much appreciative of her work as a wonderful justice minister. In the coming days she will make a decision, and I hope and assess that we will run together in the elections.”

Bennett refused to promise to recommend Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next government. "Netanyahu is a reasonable candidate and is not unacceptable, but in the test case he did not form a government. I will recommend the right-wing candidate who at the time will be the most likely to form a government. I will not allow there to be another election here.”