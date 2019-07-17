Shooting incident on Egypt-Israel border

IDF and Border Police forces on Tuesday night identified dozens of Arab smugglers arriving from Egypt.

The smugglers placed ladders against the border fence and began throwing sacks with drugs over the fence and into Israel.

Several of the suspects on the Egyptian side began firing at IDF soldiers, who responded according to their firing orders.

An IDF statement said that several Egyptian smugglers were injured. There were no injuries among the Israelis.

On Tuesday night, IDF, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), and Israel Police arrested 19 Judea and Samaria Arabs suspected of rioting and involvement in terror.

Separately, IDF searches in the Menashe region uncovered military uniforms, pipe bombs, M4 rifles, and other weapons.