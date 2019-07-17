Summer camp outing turns deadly at park in southern Israel

10-year-old boy killed in park near Kiryat Gat in southern Israel after tree collapses.

A 10-year-old boy from southern Israel was killed Wednesday morning while attending a summer camp.

The incident occurred at a park near the city of Kiryat Gat, when a large tree branch collapsed, onto a park bench crushing a 10-year-old Bedouin boy.

MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene and attempted to treat the child, but were ultimately forced to declare him dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident and the tree’s sudden collapse remain unclear, and local police have opened an investigation into the child’s death.

“When we got there, we saw a huge tree branch which had fallen on a park bench where a 10-year-old boy was sitting,” said MDA senior paramedic Ronen Shunam and paramedic Yisrael Ben Yehuda.

“The boy was unconscious, had no heartbeat, and was not breathing. He had a serious head injury. We performed a number of medical checks. His condition was critical, and within a short time we declared his death.”