Israel cracks down on Hamas, PLO flags in Jerusalem

Police confiscate Hamas and PLO flags put up in eastern Jerusalem terror hot spot.

Israeli police operated in eastern Jerusalem Wednesday, removing terrorist flags put up by residents in defiance of Israeli law.

According to the Wadi Hilweh Information Center, an Arab activist group operating out of the Silwan neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem, police entered the Issawiyeh neighborhood of Jerusalem – an Arab enclave and frequent center of terrorist activity – to remove flags illegally put up on electric poles and walls.

The flags included the Palestine Liberation Organization flag, as well as flags from the Gaza-based Hamas terror organization.

Police confiscated the flags after taking them down.