1 seriously injured in hit-and-run west of Jerusalem

19-year-old pedestrian left seriously injured in apparent hit-and-run accident on Route 1, west of the the capital.

One person is in serious condition following an apparent hit-and-run accident west of Jerusalem Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred by the Harel Interchange on Route 1 near Mevaseret Zion, west of Jerusalem Wednesday morning, when a vehicle struck a 19-year-old pedestrian. The vehicle then drove off, leaving the injured teen at the scene of the accident.

MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene, and treated the 19-year-old victim before evacuating him to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem. The accident victim is listed in serious condition.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident, and are searching for the driver of the vehicle involved.