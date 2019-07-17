New Hadassah president 'exemplifies selfless service'

Rhoda Smolow was officially elected as national president of Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc., that organization announced.

The new president, the organization’s 27th in its 107 years, will lead over 300,000 members, associates and supporters through the beginning of Hadassah’s second century as the world’s largest women’s Zionist organization, said the statement Tuesday.

The announcement followed Hadassah’s convention at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel.

Smolow, who has been with Hadassah for 39 years and served as the group’s national secretary before becoming its president, will oversee Hadassah’s continued efforts and initiatives in support for Israel, public advocacy on women’s health, leadership training for women, and will champion the groundbreaking, life-saving medical research and treatment at its two Jerusalem-based hospitals, the statement said.

Outgoing National President Ellen Hershkin, whose term ends December 31, 2019, has led the organization since 2016, maintaining the agreement between the Government of Israel, Hadassah Medical Organization (HMO) and her organization, and advocating on key issues of national importance.

“Rhoda Smolow exemplifies the ideal of selfless service to Hadassah,” Hershkin said.