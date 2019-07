True love of the Land of Israel and a new generation of leadership.

This week's edition of Temple Talk focuses on the unprecedented deed of the righteous Pinchas, who acted with zeal and determination for the honor of G-d.

Who was he? How do we view his act...as hot-headed vengeance, or as compassion?

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman share insights into this week's Torah portion of Pinchas, and discuss the transformation taking place within the Book of Numbers, as the people of Israel prepare to enter into the Land.