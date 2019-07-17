Elections 2019: Win together or lose alone?

The election campaign in Israel shows the need to unite forces - right and left. Is it really possible?

Political analysts Gil Hoffman and Jeremy Saltan engage in extreme speculation about which parties will end up running together in the September 17 election.

They examine what could be best for all the parties that are currently making final decisions on both the left and right.

Hoffman and Saltan also discuss the impact those decisions will have on the government that will be formed after the election. Meanwhile, find out what Gil calls "the ultimate message of truth" that hovers in the background through much of the show.