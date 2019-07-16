The Regavim Movement yesterday released the first installment in a series of video clips simulating rocket attacks on Israeli educational institutions launched from Judea and Samaria. Yesterday’s clip depicted a graphic, true-to-life representation of a precision rocket strike on the roof of Afula’s Nir HaEmek Youth Village school.

The clips attempt to illustrate what the future might hold if illegal construction is allowed to continue unhindered in Area C of Judea and Samaria – the Area under full Israeli jurisdiction: A de facto Palestinian state, as envisioned in the Fayyad Plan, would serve as a terror base in Israel’s heartland.

Two weeks ago, Regavim released disturbing data culled from an analysis of GIS aerial photography: Some 28,000 new illegal structures were built and hundreds of thousands of dunams of land have been poached by the Palestinian Authority in Area C in the decade since the Fayyad Plan was launched. These projects are rapidly pushing the reality on the ground to the point of no return, establishing a terror state in Judea and Samaria.

Regavim Director General Meir Deutsch said: “The Palestinian Authority’s illegal construction rampage is happening in Judea and Samaria, but it's crucial for every resident of Israel to understand this isn't a problem that only affects residents of Judea and Samaria communities.

“The terror state lurking just around the corner will affect the lives and safety of residents in every Israeli city, town, village, and kibbutz in the ‘Judea and Samaria envelope,’ – every community in Israel within range of the terror state.

“Unfortunately, there are people in Israel who won’t wake up until Palestinian rockets launched from the hills of the Shomron hit Afula and Modi'in – but by then it will be too late. For our part, we at Regavim will continue to do everything we can to prevent the establishment of a terror state in the heart of Israel.”