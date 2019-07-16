Shaked: Acting to maximize the right's power without Liberman

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said that she is working to ensure that the right can secure a majority in the Knesset without the Yisrael Beyteinu party.

Speaking at an Arutz Sheva and Chovevei Zion special briefing organized by Joseph Frager in Jerusalem Tuesday evening, Shaked said that "the political situation in Israel is very complex." She noted that so far the right-wing parties have failed to receive a majority of 61 seats in national polls "without Liberman's party, which is no longer considered a member of the right-wing bloc."

"At the moment, we are in the right-wing ideological camp, on the right of the Likud movement, trying to make the right moves to maximize the power of the right in the upcoming elections," she said, adding that she hoped "that my partners from over the years will make the necessary changes and make the right decisions."

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who also attended the briefing, responded to Shaked that he believes it to be crucial that the right wins the upcoming elections in Israel just as it is crucial in his opinion that the right win elections in the U.S. Huckabee added that the left-wing agenda is harmful for both Israel and America. Relating to an earlier discussion about the need for a constitution in Israel, Huckabee joked and said to Shaked "you can take ours", and continued and explained that he believes that many in the US are using the American constitution in the wrong way.





