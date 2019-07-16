Teen injured as baby by Gaza rocket joins top IDF commando unit

Boy who sustained 147 shrapnel wounds from Gaza rocket at 16 months old overcomes disability to join elite Shaletet 13 unit.

A teenager who as a baby was seriously wounded in a rocket strike from Gaza has been accepted to the Israeli army’s counterpart of the Navy SEAL unit.

The recruit to Shayetet 13 overcame a crippling disability as a result of sustaining 147 shrapnel injuries to his body at the age of 16 months in 2002, when a Qassam rocket from Gaza exploded in his backyard in Sderot. News reports from that incident identify him as Shilo Na’amat.

One of the oldest and most prestigious units in the Israel Defense Forces, Shayetet 13 is considered one of the best special forces outfits in the world. In 2017, it held a joint training with the Navy SEALs.

Shayetet 13 have participated in some of the Israeli army’s most daring operations, including the transport of Ethiopian Jews from Sudan in the 1980s. It is often employed against Hamas in Gaza.

The handful of recruits accepted each year to Shayetet 13 are subjected to a series of grueling selection camps that most applicants do not pass.

“I siply decided I can do it,” Na’amat. said of his road to recovery and decision o join Shayetet 13. “I hope to inspire youth from Sderot, to show that despite what we’ve experienced, we can grow and make dreams come true,” Ynet quoted him as saying Tuesday. He often has indistinct nightmares about sirens, but remembers nothing from the injury, he said.

His parents found Na’amat bloodied with dozens of large fragments in his body in their backyard following the explosion.