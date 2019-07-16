NY pol: They are trying to take our First Amendment rights

Former New York State Congresswoman Claudia Tenney recalls words of Holocaust survivor: 'Thou shalt not be a bystander.'

Former New York State Congresswoman Claudia Tenney excoriated several Democratic members of the House of Representatives Monday evening, echoing criticisms made by President Donald Trump and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Speaking at an Arutz Sheva and Chovevei Zion event Monday evening, Tenney recalled the words of her former neighbor, a Holocaust survivor, "thou shalt not be a bystander."

"I've always been inspired by Holocaust survivor stories. They're amazing, just people who have survived," she said. "I keep Helen in my mind a lot what I think about what I'm fighting for."

Tenney said that "we are seeing a real challenge to our form of government" from radical left-wing politicians."

"They're trying to stop our first amendment rights ... You're seeing Ilhan Omar, who doesn't respect the United States," she said. "You see these comments coming from Rashida Tlaib. And you see Nancy Pelosi now: while the president is standing up for Americans and American citizens, she's condemning Americans for standing up for Americanism and condemning the president, calling him racist. When you can't win an argument, call [your opponent] a racist."

She praised the State of Israel."In this struggle I've gotten to meet some really incredible people. And Israel just reminds me of all those things. You're a tiny country, but almost everything affects you."