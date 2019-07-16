Tlaib's uncle: Israel is main source of crime in Judea, Samaria

Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs on Monday criticized US President Donald Trump's comments regarding US Rep. Rashida Tlaib, claiming he is racist and that the comments "prove" his "bias" against the "Palestinian people," NBC News reported.

Tlaib is a Michigan Democrat who claims to be descended from "Palestinians."

Recently, Trump tweeted that several congresswomen should return to the "broken and crime-infested" places they came from, claiming that they said "terrible things" about the US and "hate Israel." He also condemned the Democratic party for condoning the congresswomen's "disgraceful behavior."

The congresswomen, none of whom were mentioned by name, include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ilhan Omar (MN), Rashida Tlaib (MI) and Ayanna Pressley (MA). On Monday, the four held a press conference and called for Trump's impeachment.

NBC quoted Bassam Tlaib, a PA Arab who is Rashida's uncle, who called Trump's comments "a racist statement meant to target Rashida because she has Palestinian roots." He added: "This statement proves that Trump is anti-Palestinian, anti-Islam and completely biased toward Israel," and claimed that Israel is "the main source of crime" in Judea and Samaria.

"Instead of helping our people get back their rights, President Trump has chosen to stand beside the oppressors, not the oppressed," he said.

PA spokesman Ibrahim Milhim claimed Trump's statement is: "an insult to the Statue of Liberty, America's most famous symbol, an insult to the American values where migrants from all over the world are united as one nation under one law.," NBC added.