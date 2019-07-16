Former Meretz MK: Rabbi Peretz has no right to be a minister

Former MK Zehava Galon slams PM Netanyahu, says 'no sane person' appoints Religious Zionist to Education Ministry.

Former MK Zehava Galon, who led the left-wing Meretz party, slammed Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (United Right) for refusing to shake the hand of the student who won the 2019 International Physics Olympiad.

"He has the right not to shake the girl's hand, but he has no right to be Education Minister," Galon told 103 FM Radio. "When you are the minister, you cannot exclude the girl."

Galon then criticized Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for appointing Rabbi Peretz to his position "only in order to pass the Immunity Law."

"No sane person would appoint a Religious Zionist to the position of Education Minister," she claimed.

Meanwhile, Ron Kaufman, an ardently secular columnist, expressed support for Rabbi Peretz: "I also do not touch women. I'm afraid that if I shake a woman's hand, they'll claim it was harassment."